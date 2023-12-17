Dist admin removes encroachments in Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa carried out an anti-encroachment drive and illegal encroachments were removed along Wadhu Wah and the clock tower gate.

Concerned SOs of the traffic joined the activity more than two dozen vehicles parked on the road were fined for the disruption of the smooth flow of traffic.