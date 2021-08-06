UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Retrieved State Land From Grabbers

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Dist admin retrieved state land from grabbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration retrieved 20 kanals of state land worth Rs 492.4 million during an operation here on Friday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Cantt) Zeeshan Ranjha, launched the operation in Peragon Society and Green City, with heavy machinery and demolished seven building structures, under-construction houses and boundary walls to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The operation was conducted on the special directions of the Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz while assistant commissioner warned the land grabbers that operation would continue without any discrimination and every inch of state land would be retrieved from land grabbers.

