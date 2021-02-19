Dist admin retrieves 1218 acres land from grabbers

The District administration has retrieved 1218 acres, 3 kanals and 18 marla state land from land grabbers during the last two weeks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The District administration has retrieved 1218 acres, 3 kanals and 18 marla state land from land grabbers during the last two weeks.

The market value of the total land was estimated as Rs.11.5 billion.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said this while talking to media persons here on Friday.

He said that about 163 acres and 6 marla land worth Rs.3.

12 billion was retrieved from land grabbers in Tehsil Sadar while in Tehsil City 4 kanal and 7 marla land worth Rs.2.70 billion, 178 acres, 3 kanal and 6 marla land worth Rs.763.5 million was retrieved in Tehsil Jaranwala.

Similarly, 307 acres, 5 kanal and 12 marla land worth Rs.515 million was retrieved in Tehsil Tandlianwala, 66 acre, 7 kanal and 8 marla land worth Rs.184.1 million was retrieved in Tehsil Sammundari and 501 acre, 6 kanal and 19 marla state land worth Rs.4.2714 billion was retrieved in Tehsil Chak Jhumra, he concluded.