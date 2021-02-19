UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dist Admin Retrieves 1218 Acres Land From Grabbers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Dist admin retrieves 1218 acres land from grabbers

The District administration has retrieved 1218 acres, 3 kanals and 18 marla state land from land grabbers during the last two weeks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The District administration has retrieved 1218 acres, 3 kanals and 18 marla state land from land grabbers during the last two weeks.

The market value of the total land was estimated as Rs.11.5 billion.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said this while talking to media persons here on Friday.

He said that about 163 acres and 6 marla land worth Rs.3.

12 billion was retrieved from land grabbers in Tehsil Sadar while in Tehsil City 4 kanal and 7 marla land worth Rs.2.70 billion, 178 acres, 3 kanal and 6 marla land worth Rs.763.5 million was retrieved in Tehsil Jaranwala.

Similarly, 307 acres, 5 kanal and 12 marla land worth Rs.515 million was retrieved in Tehsil Tandlianwala, 66 acre, 7 kanal and 8 marla land worth Rs.184.1 million was retrieved in Tehsil Sammundari and 501 acre, 6 kanal and 19 marla state land worth Rs.4.2714 billion was retrieved in Tehsil Chak Jhumra, he concluded.

Related Topics

Jaranwala Tandlianwala Muhammad Ali Market Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UK Prime Minister urges G7 to 'move together' on g ..

2 minutes ago

Inter-provincial drug pusher arrested

2 minutes ago

Borrell Ready to Invite JCPOA Participants, US for ..

3 minutes ago

PSI Abbottabad provides modern training to police ..

7 minutes ago

Former KU VC Professor Dr Syed Irtafaq Ali buried ..

7 minutes ago

Jamshoro Police found three dead bodies

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.