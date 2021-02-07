UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin Retrieves 2 Kanal State Land

Sun 07th February 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration on Sunday retrieved two kanal state land of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) worth Rs 3 billion, here at Bangla Ayub Shah in Walled City.

According to DC office spokesperson here, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Rauf Mehr and Assistant Commissioner (City) Faizan Ahmed supervised the operation while officials of the departments concerned were also present on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that city district administration had launched a major operation against commercial property on government land in Walled City.

He said that city district administration had demolished an illegal three-story plaza constructed on the state land.

DC Lahore said that strict operation against grabbers would be continued in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

