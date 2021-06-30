UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dist Admin Retrieves 80 Kanals State Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:44 PM

Dist admin retrieves 80 kanals state land

District administration has retrieved 80 kanals of state land worth Rs 40 million from land grabbers in Jaranwala here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration has retrieved 80 kanals of state land worth Rs 40 million from land grabbers in Jaranwala here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of the District administration said that Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Zubair, on receiving information, went to Chak31-RB Jaranwala and found that land grabers set up charagah on the state land.

The structures erected by land grabbers were demolished with heavy machineryand the land possession was handed over to the concerned department's officials.

Related Topics

Jaranwala From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Business Women Council rebrands to mirror ..

1 hour ago

C.Africa lashes UN report of abuses by Russian per ..

1 minute ago

Benitez appointed Everton boss despite fan protest ..

1 minute ago

CPWB reunites 221 lost kids to parents during last ..

1 minute ago

NSA Refused to Deny Spying on Fox Broadcaster's Pr ..

1 minute ago

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Points to Deaths in Ge ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.