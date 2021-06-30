Dist admin retrieves 80 kanals state land

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration has retrieved 80 kanals of state land worth Rs 40 million from land grabbers in Jaranwala here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of the District administration said that Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Zubair, on receiving information, went to Chak31-RB Jaranwala and found that land grabers set up charagah on the state land.

The structures erected by land grabbers were demolished with heavy machineryand the land possession was handed over to the concerned department's officials.