Dist admin retrieves 87 kanal state land in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

The city district administration retrieved 87 kanals of state land worth billions of rupees during an operation here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration retrieved 87 kanals of state land worth billions of rupees during an operation here on Saturday.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Zoha Shakir, launched the operation in Moza Rehmanpura tehsil Shalimar, with heavy machinery to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The assistant commissioner said that operation would continue without any discrimination, adding that every inch of state land would be retrieved from land grabbers.