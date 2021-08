Dist admin retrieves state land

The district administration has retrieved 4-kanal commercial land of Agriculture department from illegal occupants in tehsil Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration has retrieved 4-kanal commercial land of Agriculture department from illegal occupants in tehsil Tandlianwala.

Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Nauman Ali said on Saturday that an anti-encroachment team retrieved the land worth Rs 8 million in Chak 405-GB.

He said that the retrieved land was handed over to the Agriculture department. A case had been registered against illegal occupants- Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Bashir.