UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Retrieves State Land Worth 80 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 10:34 PM

Dist admin retrieves state land worth 80 mln

The District Administration retrieved 2 Kanals and 19 Marlas of state land worth Rs 80 million through three different operations conducted in Tehsil Shalimar here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The District Administration retrieved 2 Kanals and 19 Marlas of state land worth Rs 80 million through three different operations conducted in Tehsil Shalimar here on Saturday.

A special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari conducted the operations in the area while the representatives of Revenue and police also participated in land retrieval operations.

The first operation was conducted in Asif Town locality where 15 marla state land worth Rs 15 million was retrieved.

The second operation was carried out in Main Canal opposite to police station Harbanspura where 2 Kanal worth Rs 60 million was retrieved. The last operation was held in Manzoor Colony where 4 marla state land worth Rs 4.5 million was retrieved.

DC Lahore Umer Sher Chattha said that it is the top priority of district administration to protect the state from land grabbers. In this regard, Revenue staff in all Tehsils have been taking action against land grabbers and retrieving state land from them.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Police Station All From Top Million

Recent Stories

TEPA to be made functional: Lateef Nazar

TEPA to be made functional: Lateef Nazar

1 minute ago
 Minsk Says Oil Contracts Between Russia, Belarus A ..

Minsk Says Oil Contracts Between Russia, Belarus Almost Ready

2 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

2 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 minutes ago
 20 stolen motorcycles recovered, two member gang h ..

20 stolen motorcycles recovered, two member gang held

7 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.