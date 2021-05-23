Dist admin reviews rates of daily use commodities

The district administration in consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives has re-fixed the wholesale and retail prices of various daily use commodities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The district administration in consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives has re-fixed the wholesale and retail prices of various daily use commodities.

In this regard, a meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

During the meeting, reviewing the current market prices of various essential commodities, the prices of various essential commodities for the general markets were unanimously fixed while some prices of commodities were remained unchanged and pulses and basin rate had reduced.

According to the detailed the Basin would be sold at Rs.122 per kg in wholesale while the retail price was Rs 128 per kg. Similarly, gram white (big) Rs 130 per kg and Rs 135 per kg respectively white gram (small) at Rs 118 and Rs 124 per kg, black gram (big) at Rs 115 and Rs 120 per kg, black gram (small) at Rs 108 and Rs 113 per kg, pulse gram (big) at Rs 120 and Rs 125 per kg, pulses gram (small) Rs 114 and Rs 120 per kg, pulses Moong (unwashed) Rs 162 and Rs 168 per kg, pulses Maash (washed, imported) Rs 202 and Rs 211 per kg, pulse Maash (unwashed, imported) Rs 188 and Rs 195 per kg, pulses Masoor will be sold at Rs 138 and Rs 144 per kg, pulse Masoor (small) at Rs 144 and Rs 150 per kg, rice Super Basmati (New) at Rs 110 and Rs 115 per kg, Super Basmati (Old) at Rs 120 and Rs 125 per kg.

Ari rice at Rs 47 and Rs 50 per kg, milk at Rs 90 per kg, yoghurt at Rs 95 per kg, meat at Rs 950 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs 900 per kg in other tehsils, beef will be sold at Rs. 450 per kg in Tehsil City, at Rs. 400 per kg in other Tehsils, Roti (100 grams) at Rs. 6.

The prices of fruits and vegetables will be issued on daily basis while prices of poultry products will be provided by the Livestock Poultry Association to the Secretary Market Committee at 7 a.m. daily in consultation with the Livestock Poultry Association.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that price control magistrates were active in conducting raids in the markets and there would be no concession from illegitimate profiteers.

He asked the traders to implement prices.

He asked the consumers to get registered their complaint regarding overcharging at toll free number 0800-02345 and these would be resolved quickly.