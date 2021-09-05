UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Seals 10 Petrol Pumps, 17 Shops Over Corona SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 01:10 PM

Dist admin seals 10 petrol pumps, 17 shops over Corona SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration launched a massive crackdown against violators of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and sealed 10 petrol pumps, four hotels and 17 shops across the district.

Assistant Commissioners and price magistrates imposed Rs 300,000 worth of fine to Commercial Centres over violation of Corona SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that implementation on Corona SOPs would be ensured at all cost till September 13.

He recalled that there was complete ban on all ceremonies, sports and inter-city transport and urged the civil society members to cooperate with district administration in war against Corona virus.

