Dist Admin Seals 1193 Shopping Malls, Schools In 26 Days

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 11:01 PM

Dist admin seals 1193 shopping malls, schools in 26 days

District administration has sealed 1193 shopping malls, plazas, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on the charge of violating anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown in Faisalabad during last 26 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed 1193 shopping malls, plazas, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on the charge of violating anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown in Faisalabad during last 26 days.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said on Saturday that assistant commissioners were actively checking implementation on coronavirus SOPs across the district.

He said that during the checking they found 796 shopping malls, 283 restaurants,44 marriage halls and 70 private schools involved in violating anti coronavirus SOPs andlockdown during the past 26 days. A fine of Rs.1.715 million was imposed on the violators.

