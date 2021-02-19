Dist admin seals 12 shops over coronavirus SOPs violation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 12 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 30,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 12 shops in Cantt area and imposed Rs 20,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Meanwhile, AC Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha during a crackdown against unauthorised petrol pumps, confiscated around 14 petrol filling machines fromKacha Jail Road, Rohi Nullah Road, Model Town extension, Gajjumata,Ferozpur Road and Qanchi Stop.