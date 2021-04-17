UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin Seals 1249 Shopping Malls, Schools Over SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:13 PM

Dist admin seals 1249 shopping malls, schools over SOPs violation

The district administration has sealed 1,249 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown in the district since March 15 this year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 1,249 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown in the district since March 15 this year.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Saturday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in true spirit in the district by taking strict action against violators.

He said that 834 shopping malls, 289 restaurants, 44 marriage halls, 85 private schools were sealed during this period.

He further said that the administration had also imposed a fine of Rs 1.9 million onshopkeepers and impounded 57 public transport vehicles over SOPs violation

