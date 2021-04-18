UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin Seals 1259 Shopping Malls, Schools Over SOPs Violations

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 08:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 1,259 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown in the district since March 5 this year.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Sunday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in true spirit in the district by taking strict action against violators.

He said that 840 shopping malls, 290 restaurants, 44 marriage halls, 88 private schools were sealed during this period.

He further said that the administration had also imposed a fine of Rs 1.9 million on violators and impounded 59 public transport vehicles over SOPs violations.

