Dist Admin Seals 24 Shops Over SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 08:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 24 shops, stores, marriage halls, petrol machines and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the District administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 6 shops in Cantt area and imposed Rs 20,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Faizan Ahmed sealed 18 shops, mini petrol machines in his area and imposed Rs 20,000 fine for violations.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

