Dist admin seals 24 shops over SOPs violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 24 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed seven shops and a farmhouse in his jurisdiction.

AC Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha sealed ten shops in Model town area while AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed six shops in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.