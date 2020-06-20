UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin Seals 30 Shops, Fines Another Six For Neglecting Coronavirus SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:13 PM

Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:13 PM

Dist admin seals 30 shops, fines another six for neglecting coronavirus SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ):District administration sealed 30 shops for ignoring coronavirus standard operating procedures, during different raids here on Saturday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration sealed 30 shops for ignoring coronavirus standard operating procedures, during different raids here on Saturday.

According to officials source, the raids were conducted in Multan city, Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala.

Three shops were sealed in Gardezi market, one at Syedwala chowk, seven at Bosan road and another one at Rasheedabad chowk.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Mubeen Ehsan conducted raid in Shujabad city and sealed 18 shops.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Ghulam Sarwar imposed fine Rs 50,000 on six different shops for neglecting SOPs. He also warned that their shops would be sealed in case they did not follow SOPs in future .

