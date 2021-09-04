UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Seals 41 Shops Over Corona SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration launched crackdown against coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) violators and sealed 41 shops here on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair made inspection at various places in the city and imposed Rs 110,000 fine over violation of SOPs.

The final warning was also issued to various petrol pumps for providing fuel to consumers without coronavirus vaccination certificates.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Rana Mohsin and AC City jointly raided and impounded 41 commercial vehicles over not following coronavirus SOPs and also imposed heavy fines.

Speaking on this occasion, the AC City said that DC has given task to run 'No mask no service' drive.

