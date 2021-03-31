Dist admin seals 787 shopping malls, schools over SOPs violation

The district administration has sealed 787 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during past 16 days in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 787 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during past 16 days in the district.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali said on Wednesday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in true spirit in the district by taking strict action against violators.

He said that during past 16 days the district administration had sealed 56 private schools, 523 shopping malls, 172 restaurants and 36 marriage halls.