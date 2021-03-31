UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dist Admin Seals 787 Shopping Malls, Schools Over SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Dist admin seals 787 shopping malls, schools over SOPs violation

The district administration has sealed 787 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during past 16 days in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 787 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during past 16 days in the district.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali said on Wednesday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in true spirit in the district by taking strict action against violators.

He said that during past 16 days the district administration had sealed 56 private schools, 523 shopping malls, 172 restaurants and 36 marriage halls.

Related Topics

Marriage Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Rashid Naseem dedicates his World Guinness Book Re ..

10 minutes ago

Collective efforts required to curb menace of begg ..

15 minutes ago

6,890 senior citizens vaccinated in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Zimbabwean government orders schools not to releas ..

3 minutes ago

WHO experts say Chinese jabs show 'safety', but da ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.