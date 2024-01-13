Open Menu

Dist Admin Seals Over 15 Marriage Halls, Imposes 2.4m Fine Over One Dish Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2024 | 07:23 PM

The district administration here on Saturday sealed over 15 marriage halls and hotels and imposed over Rs 2.4 million fine over violation of one dish during current month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The district administration here on Saturday sealed over 15 marriage halls and hotels and imposed over Rs 2.4 million fine over violation of one dish during current month.

Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq has raided against marriage halls over one dish and time violation.

price control magistrates have been given special task on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer.

The AC City said that the cases would be registered against marriage hall owners and be arrested over violation of one dish. Special checking squads have been formed for the checking of marriage halls, he said.

