Dist admin seals petrol pump for cheating customers

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration on Tuesday sealed a petrol pump at chungi no: 9 for cheating customers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration on Tuesday sealed a petrol pump at chungi no: 9 for cheating customers.

Taking notice of customer's video on complaint about incorrect measurement, DC Amir Kareem ordered AC City Khawaja Umair to take action against the pump.

The AC along with industrial Department raided the pump being run at Chungi No: 9 by Total company and sealed it.

The customer had complained of filling tank of an old model city car with 50.5 litres while the company had manufactured car with 42 litres capacity, said a spokesperson for district administration here.