Dist Admin Seals Shopping Malls, Schools Over SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:43 PM

The district administration has sealed 1183 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during past 25 days in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 1183 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during past 25 days in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Friday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in true spirit in the district by taking strict action against violators.

He said that the administration had also imposed a fine of Rs 1.7 million on shopkeepers and impounded 44 public vehicles over SOPs violation during the same period.

More Stories From Pakistan

