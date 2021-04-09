Dist admin seals shopping malls, schools over SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration has sealed 1183 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during past 25 days in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 1183 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during past 25 days in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Friday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in true spirit in the district by taking strict action against violators.

He said that the administration had also imposed a fine of Rs 1.7 million on shopkeepers and impounded 44 public vehicles over SOPs violation during the same period.