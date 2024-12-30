Open Menu

Dist. Admin Set To Launch Another Grand Enchroachment Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Dist. admin set to launch another grand enchroachment operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The district administration formed a special enforcement team to carry out another grand operation against encroachment aiming at restoring the infrastructure here.

The decision,to proceed with the action,was announced during a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Mohammed Ali Bukhari on Monday.

The meeting comprised of officials from Municipal Corporation, Multan Development Authority along with senior officials of district administration including Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Additional Deputy Commissioner General and others.

Mohammed Ali Bukhari directed staff concerned to prioritize clearing key intersections and highways before addressing the illegal settlements as a whole and asked not to return the seized goods following the demolition of encroachment across the district.

The DC instructed Assistant Commissioners to supervise the operation.

Moreover, officials of traffic police, civil defence and municipal corporation were ordered to take part in the operation that would carry out through heavy machinery until achieving the desired target.

The concept of reclaiming public spaces was envisioned to prioritize inclusivity, sustainability and human rights of the locals through addressing issues of land and property, concluded the chair.

Related Topics

Multan Police Traffic From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notabl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024

52 minutes ago
 36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy En ..

36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust

54 minutes ago
 Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander C ..

Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training ..

Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..

60 minutes ago
 At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in b ..

At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang

1 hour ago
 Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 10 ..

Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100

1 hour ago
EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

1 hour ago
 Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia f ..

Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested

2 hours ago
 PSX starts first business day with strong upward t ..

PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend

2 hours ago
 Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA Internation ..

Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philipp ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines

3 hours ago
 Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan