Dist. admin set to launch another grand enchroachment operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The district administration formed a special enforcement team to carry out another grand operation against encroachment aiming at restoring the infrastructure here.

The decision,to proceed with the action,was announced during a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Mohammed Ali Bukhari on Monday.

The meeting comprised of officials from Municipal Corporation, Multan Development Authority along with senior officials of district administration including Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Additional Deputy Commissioner General and others.

Mohammed Ali Bukhari directed staff concerned to prioritize clearing key intersections and highways before addressing the illegal settlements as a whole and asked not to return the seized goods following the demolition of encroachment across the district.

The DC instructed Assistant Commissioners to supervise the operation.

Moreover, officials of traffic police, civil defence and municipal corporation were ordered to take part in the operation that would carry out through heavy machinery until achieving the desired target.

The concept of reclaiming public spaces was envisioned to prioritize inclusivity, sustainability and human rights of the locals through addressing issues of land and property, concluded the chair.