Dist. Admin Set To Launch Another Grand Enchroachment Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The district administration formed a special enforcement team to carry out another grand operation against encroachment aiming at restoring the infrastructure here.
The decision,to proceed with the action,was announced during a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Mohammed Ali Bukhari on Monday.
The meeting comprised of officials from Municipal Corporation, Multan Development Authority along with senior officials of district administration including Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Additional Deputy Commissioner General and others.
Mohammed Ali Bukhari directed staff concerned to prioritize clearing key intersections and highways before addressing the illegal settlements as a whole and asked not to return the seized goods following the demolition of encroachment across the district.
The DC instructed Assistant Commissioners to supervise the operation.
Moreover, officials of traffic police, civil defence and municipal corporation were ordered to take part in the operation that would carry out through heavy machinery until achieving the desired target.
The concept of reclaiming public spaces was envisioned to prioritize inclusivity, sustainability and human rights of the locals through addressing issues of land and property, concluded the chair.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)
Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..
At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang
Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100
EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration
Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested
PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend
Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA International Show Jumping Cup
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dist. admin set to launch another grand enchroachment operation2 minutes ago
-
Mobile excise van brings civic services to Fatima Jinnah Park2 minutes ago
-
CTP finalize plan to ensure smooth traffic flow on New Year night2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur celebrates rich cultural heritage at 'Our Culture, Our Sukkur' event12 minutes ago
-
Use of compressor for increasing gas pressure dangerous, illegal: SNGPL12 minutes ago
-
Two held in a road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Tarar applauds newly elected Lahore Press Club office bearers22 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police finalize security plan for New Year night; deploy 6600 cops22 minutes ago
-
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust54 minutes ago
-
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)57 minutes ago
-
Hamza Bhatti: A Force for Good in the Digital Content Creation1 hour ago
-
At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang1 hour ago