Dist Admin Sets Up 64 Trucking Stations To End Artificial Shortage Of Flour

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:54 PM

The district administration has set up 64 trucking stations here on Saturday to provide easy sale of flour that would end an artificial shortage of it in the area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration has set up 64 trucking stations here on Saturday to provide easy sale of flour that would end an artificial shortage of it in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak has ordered setting up trucking stations in Tehsil Sadar and City where flour Mills were directed to park their trucks there and sale flour.

DC Aamer Khattak paid visit to various trucking stations and talking to citizens said that there was no scarcity of wheat and flour in the district.

He said that government has enough stock of wheat in its custody.

He said that citizens don't need to focus on false rumours regarding any wheat crisis and urged them to cooperate with the government.

Khattak said that he was personally monitoring the supply chain of flour.

He informed that 10, 000 wheat bags of 100 kg were being provided to flour Mills daily.

He said that 75000 wheat bags of 10 kg were being provided in the market daily besides this 600 shops in the city were also declared flour sale points. 34700 flour bags of 10 kg would be sold daily through trucking stations.

He assured that flour supply and demand mechanism will come up on normal situation within two or three days.

