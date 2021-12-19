Dist admin sets up Corona vaccination camps at marriage halls, restaurants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration has decided to expand the circle of Corona vaccination drive further and set up vaccination camps at marriage halls and restaurants.

The health teams inoculated Corona vaccine to various citizens at marriage halls last night.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that the health teams would conduct screening of the citizens at public gathering places.

He said that the camps have also been established at bus stands, markets and other public places in the city.