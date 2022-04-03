UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Sets Up 'Iftar Dastar Khwan' At General Bus Stand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Dist admin sets up 'Iftar Dastar Khwan' at general bus stand

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up 'Iftar Dastar Khwan' for the poor and needy persons at general bus stand here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan inaugurated the 'Iftar Dastar Khwan' and free Iftar dinner was distributed among the deserving people at general bus stand and district council.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that district administration would leave no stone unturned to help out the needy people. He said that large number of people were being facilitated from Ehsaas Dastar Khwan.

He said that the Iftar Dastar Khwan would continue throughout the month of Ramadan.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyib Khan and Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin was also present.

