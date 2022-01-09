Dist admin sets-up Sasta cart bazaar to facilitate masses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration has set-up Sasta cart (Rehrri) bazaar at Shamasabad area to facilitate the masses.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan along with AC City Khawaja Umair Mahmood inaugurated the cart bazaar here on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, the deputy commissioner said that fruits and vegetables would be available to citizens on cheaper rates in the bazaar.

He said that establishment of Sasta cart bazaar was aimed to provide relief to masses from inflation and added that the scope of Sasta cart bazaars would be extended into phases for masses serving.

The DC said that price control magistrates were directed to ensure implementation on government rates across the district.

The citizens started purchasing fruits and vegetables from the bazaar and also hailed the district government effort.