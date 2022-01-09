UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Sets-up Sasta Cart Bazaar To Facilitate Masses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Dist admin sets-up Sasta cart bazaar to facilitate masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration has set-up Sasta cart (Rehrri) bazaar at Shamasabad area to facilitate the masses.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan along with AC City Khawaja Umair Mahmood inaugurated the cart bazaar here on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, the deputy commissioner said that fruits and vegetables would be available to citizens on cheaper rates in the bazaar.

He said that establishment of Sasta cart bazaar was aimed to provide relief to masses from inflation and added that the scope of Sasta cart bazaars would be extended into phases for masses serving.

The DC said that price control magistrates were directed to ensure implementation on government rates across the district.

The citizens started purchasing fruits and vegetables from the bazaar and also hailed the district government effort.

Related Topics

Price Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

9 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

16 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

17 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

17 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.