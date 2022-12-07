Dist Admin Shifts 28 People To Shelter Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 08:45 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration shifted 28 homeless people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during the last 24 hours in the city.
A spokesperson for the administration said on Wednesday that 18 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars, seven from Samundri Road and three from D-type area and shifted them to shelter home at the City Terminal.
The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at shelter home but also served dinner as well, he added.