Dist admin shifts 28 people to shelter home

(@FahadShabbir)

:The district administration shifted 28 homeless people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during the last 24 hours in the city.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration shifted 28 homeless people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during the last 24 hours in the city.

A spokesperson for the administration said on Wednesday that 18 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars, seven from Samundri Road and three from D-type area and shifted them to shelter home at the City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at shelter home but also served dinner as well, he added.