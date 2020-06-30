UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin Starts Dengue Surveillance

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:42 PM

An anti-dengue drive,initiated by the district administration, was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points of provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive,initiated by the district administration, was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points of provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk on Tuesday visited Union Council (UC) 78 G.O.R-1 where he checked the field staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He observed the attendance and performance of the dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Meanwhile, Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha visited UC 107 Rehman Pura to review measures pertaining to dengue larva surveillance and staff attendance.

