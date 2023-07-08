Dist admin starts setting up flood relief camps

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration has started setting up flood relief camps in view of the expected flood situation in Indus and Chenab rivers.

The flood relief camps were being set up in school education department.

The school education department officials said that 160 government schools situated in the riverine belt of Indus and Chenab might be affected by the flood while flood relief camps are being established into 27 schools.

Rescue 1122, Livestock and Dairy development, Civil defense, police and health departments will work together with the district administration and other relevant institutions. The free free accomodation and and other arrangements for 400 people have been made in the flood relief camps.

According to the district administration, preparations have been completed to deal with any possible emergency situation.