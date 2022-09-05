Dist admin takes action against encroachments, beggars

The district administration on Monday conducted operation against encroachments in markets and bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration on Monday conducted operation against encroachments in markets and bazaars.

On the direction of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan, the administration took action and removed 161 encroachments from 9-zones.

Meanwhile, the department teams also took action against habitual beggars.

During the ongoing operation, illegal banners and flexes were also removed besides taking action against wall-chalking.