UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Takes Action Against Encroachments, Beggars

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Dist admin takes action against encroachments, beggars

The district administration on Monday conducted operation against encroachments in markets and bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration on Monday conducted operation against encroachments in markets and bazaars.

On the direction of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan, the administration took action and removed 161 encroachments from 9-zones.

Meanwhile, the department teams also took action against habitual beggars.

During the ongoing operation, illegal banners and flexes were also removed besides taking action against wall-chalking.

Related Topics

Lahore Market From

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad raises donati ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad raises donations for flood victims

1 minute ago
 Commissioner seeks feasibility of solar panel inst ..

Commissioner seeks feasibility of solar panel installation in schools

1 minute ago
 Truss to Announce New Cabinet Composition on Tuesd ..

Truss to Announce New Cabinet Composition on Tuesday - UK Work, Pensions Secreta ..

1 minute ago
 NA body on IT directs ministry to improve Cyber Se ..

NA body on IT directs ministry to improve Cyber Security Cell's performance

1 minute ago
 Amanah group chief calls on Chief Minister , donat ..

Amanah group chief calls on Chief Minister , donates Rs.70 mln for flood affecte ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI MNA given protective bail

PTI MNA given protective bail

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.