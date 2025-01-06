Dist Admin Takes Action Against Illegal Construction In Sector H-16
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad district administration conducted an anti-encroachment operation in Sector H-16 here to remove illegal constructions and encroachments.
In a coordinated operation, the district administration cleared illegal constructions that had encroached on government land in Sector H-16. The action is part of an ongoing campaign to eliminate encroachments, said an ICT spokesman on Monday.
The operation was conducted in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and relevant departments, ensuring safety and minimal disruption to nearby residents.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon directed officials to intensify operations against encroachments across the city without exception.
DC Irfan Memon emphasized that any form of encroachment or illegal construction would not be tolerated at any cost, and the land mafia would be dealt with constitutionally. "Encroachments disrupt public order and hinder the city’s development. We will not tolerate any violation of the law," he stated.
Officials urged citizens to adhere to building codes and obtain proper approvals before undertaking construction projects. They also warned that unauthorized structures would face strict legal action, including immediate demolition.
Recent Stories
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dist admin takes action against illegal construction in Sector H-163 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles over 150 emergencies last week3 minutes ago
-
Bootlegger arrested with 30 liquor bottles3 minutes ago
-
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station8 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 1231 kg drugs in 10 operations13 minutes ago
-
Tourists advised to adopt responsible travel practices in Pakistan's north13 minutes ago
-
35 livestock card distributed23 minutes ago
-
Labourer electrocuted23 minutes ago
-
Unidentified men shot dead three brothers locked at Saddar police Tandlianwala33 minutes ago
-
Victim families of Sopore massacre await justice in IIOJK43 minutes ago
-
Punctuality of trains reached 96 percent43 minutes ago
-
Motorways closed due to fog53 minutes ago