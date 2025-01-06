Open Menu

Dist Admin Takes Action Against Illegal Construction In Sector H-16

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad district administration conducted an anti-encroachment operation in Sector H-16 here to remove illegal constructions and encroachments.

In a coordinated operation, the district administration cleared illegal constructions that had encroached on government land in Sector H-16. The action is part of an ongoing campaign to eliminate encroachments, said an ICT spokesman on Monday.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and relevant departments, ensuring safety and minimal disruption to nearby residents.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon directed officials to intensify operations against encroachments across the city without exception.

DC Irfan Memon emphasized that any form of encroachment or illegal construction would not be tolerated at any cost, and the land mafia would be dealt with constitutionally. "Encroachments disrupt public order and hinder the city’s development. We will not tolerate any violation of the law," he stated.

Officials urged citizens to adhere to building codes and obtain proper approvals before undertaking construction projects. They also warned that unauthorized structures would face strict legal action, including immediate demolition.

