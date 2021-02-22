Dist. Admin takes back old temple from encroachers

City District Government Rawalpindi launched crackdown against Qabza mafia and retrieved land from illegal occupants

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :City District Government Rawalpindi launched crackdown against Qabza mafia and retrieved land from illegal occupants.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner city Waqas Sikandari has conducted an operation in Raja Bazaar.

An old temple has been taken back from illegal encroachers with the help of local community.

The walls of the encroaching shops have been demolished.

AC further said that the possession of the temple has been handed over to Auqaf department.

He said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law and strict action would be taken against those involved in malpractices.