UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dist Admin Takes Legal Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Dist admin takes legal action against hoarders, profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration is taking stern legal action against the elements involved in artificial inflation.

This was stated by Chairman Market Committee Ch Abrar Rasheed Dhillon here on Wednesday.

He said that the profiteers and hoarders did not deserve any leniency as they would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that the government was well aware about the difficulties of common man and the objective of setting up Sahulat bazaar in different areas of the district was to provide them relief.

Abrar Rasheed said that wheat flour and sugar was available in abundant quantities on low prices in the open market.

He said that imported sugar was being supplied to all districts accordingto their demand by the Punjab government for ensuring its availability inthe market on reduced price.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Man Price Market All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

RTA starts operating dedicated bus lane of Khalid ..

6 minutes ago

Pearl Initiative launches &#039;Vision 2025&#039; ..

6 minutes ago

Shams, OMNES Media launch OMNES Influencers&#039; ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

1 hour ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

1 hour ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.