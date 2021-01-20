Dist admin takes legal action against hoarders, profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration is taking stern legal action against the elements involved in artificial inflation.

This was stated by Chairman Market Committee Ch Abrar Rasheed Dhillon here on Wednesday.

He said that the profiteers and hoarders did not deserve any leniency as they would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that the government was well aware about the difficulties of common man and the objective of setting up Sahulat bazaar in different areas of the district was to provide them relief.

Abrar Rasheed said that wheat flour and sugar was available in abundant quantities on low prices in the open market.

He said that imported sugar was being supplied to all districts accordingto their demand by the Punjab government for ensuring its availability inthe market on reduced price.