Dist admin takes serious notice of coronavirus SOP violations at marriage halls

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :District administration took serious notice of violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus at marriage halls here.

Assistant Commissioner Aabida Fareed inspected different marriage halls on Saturday night and issued instructions for proper adherence to SOPs in order to avoid coronavirus. She instructed owners of marriage halls and shopkeepers to close their commercial units by recommended time 10pm,otherwise stern action would be initiated against them.

She said Panaflexes with guidelines how to avoid coronavirus should be placed at visible sites at marriage halls. Similarly,marriage halls administration should have thermal scanners and face mask.If guests without face mask would be observed in marriage halls then they would face strict action. She also issued warning to administration of two marriage halls, Shah Jehan and Noor Mahal. All the marriage halls were instructed to submit affidavit to ensure strict adherence to coronavirus SOPs.