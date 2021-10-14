Dist admin to demolish banned brick kilns

District administration has decided to demolish bricks kilns failed to convert on zigzag technology so far

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration has decided to demolish bricks kilns failed to convert on zigzag technology so far.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mubeen Elahi here on Thursday.

The DC said that all possible resources were being utilized to control environmental pollution as per directives of the government. He said that warning notices have been issued time and again to kiln owners for converting kilns on latest zigzag technology. He said that it has been decided to start final action against violators in which kilns having old technology would be demolished without any discrimination.

He said that the kilns of old technology were not only creating environmental pollution but also smog which was dangerous for public health and also affecting crops of winter season.

He said that the honorable court has already directed administration to close such kilns,adding that court orders would be implemented at any cost.

He directed all assistant commissioners of the district to launch a comprehensive crackdown in their respective areas and use special mobile application for data collection.

Mubeen Elahi also directed officers concerned not to purchase bricks from these kilns for development projects of the district government and urged contractors to purchase bricks only from the kilns having zigzag technology.