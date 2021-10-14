UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin To Demolish Banned Brick Kilns

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 03:36 PM

Dist admin to demolish banned brick kilns

District administration has decided to demolish bricks kilns failed to convert on zigzag technology so far

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration has decided to demolish bricks kilns failed to convert on zigzag technology so far.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mubeen Elahi here on Thursday.

The DC said that all possible resources were being utilized to control environmental pollution as per directives of the government. He said that warning notices have been issued time and again to kiln owners for converting kilns on latest zigzag technology. He said that it has been decided to start final action against violators in which kilns having old technology would be demolished without any discrimination.

He said that the kilns of old technology were not only creating environmental pollution but also smog which was dangerous for public health and also affecting crops of winter season.

He said that the honorable court has already directed administration to close such kilns,adding that court orders would be implemented at any cost.

He directed all assistant commissioners of the district to launch a comprehensive crackdown in their respective areas and use special mobile application for data collection.

Mubeen Elahi also directed officers concerned not to purchase bricks from these kilns for development projects of the district government and urged contractors to purchase bricks only from the kilns having zigzag technology.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Prices of essential items re-fixed

Prices of essential items re-fixed

9 minutes ago
 Budapest Stresses No One Can Interfere With Decisi ..

Budapest Stresses No One Can Interfere With Decisions on Gas Supplies Bypassing ..

9 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthen to 6.4414 against USD Thur ..

Chinese yuan strengthen to 6.4414 against USD Thursday

9 minutes ago
 Full Scale US-Thai Military Drills to Be Conducted ..

Full Scale US-Thai Military Drills to Be Conducted Next Year - US Military

9 minutes ago
 Govt. notifies social media rules

Govt. notifies social media rules

18 minutes ago
 Israel strike kills nine near Syria's Palmyra: mon ..

Israel strike kills nine near Syria's Palmyra: monitor

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.