'Dist Admin To Ensure Edibles At Fixed Prices'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

'Dist admin to ensure edibles at fixed prices'

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration was utilizing all possible resources to ensure sale of edibles at fixed prices, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto here on Sunday.

While talking to the journalists he said that the Price Controlling Magistrates had conducted raids at 118 places and imposed fine on profiteers on the first of Ramazan.

He said that it was his top priority to provide edibles to people on the government fixed rates. He warned that no one would be allowed to loot the masses. He said that price controlling magistrates were present in the field on Sunday.

DC directed the assistant commissioners to visit vegetable markets regularly. He said that people should use "Qeemat Application" on their mobile phones in case they found any complaint regarding prices etc.

