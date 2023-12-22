Dist admin to ensure fire safety measures in commercial buildings, business centres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) District administration has decided to ensure fire safety measures in commercial buildings and business centers.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer expressed these views while presiding over a fire safety committee meeting here on Friday. District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr. Muhammad Kaleem, Assistant Commissioners, and representatives of district departments attended the meeting.

He ordered the departments concerned to seal plazas and markets over not making fire-fighting safety arrangements.

The survey of dangerous and dilapidated buildings has also been started and warning notices served to the City Tower, Sharif Complex, Mall of Cantt and Multan Trade Center.

Rizwan said that NOC would not be given to any building without a fire system and building laws.

He directed the Municipal Corporation to take strict action against the owners of dilapidated buildings in walled city areas.

He said the joint rescue and civil defense teams have been formed to check fire safety and building laws.

APP/sak