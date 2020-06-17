Dist admin to hold smart lockdown in three areas of Multan city

The district administration on Wednesday decided to hold smart lockdown in three different areas of the city in order to control spread of coronavirus here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday decided to hold smart lockdown in three different areas of the city in order to control spread of coronavirus here.

According to official sources, the three areas including Shah Rukn Alam Colony, New Multan and MD Chowk will be closed for 14 days. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak sent proposal to Punjab government for smart lockdown. In a meeting here, it was decided that Block K, H, D of Shah Rukn Alam Colony and Block V and Y of New Multan would be lockdown. Police officials, Doctors, both male and female would also perform duties in these areas.

Any person of these areas would avail facility of mobile Health Unit at doorstep. It was also decided that some other areas of the city would be put under surveillance.

coronavirus test facility have also been upgraded at Nishtar hospital. The official sources stated that there was rumour of lockdown of 39 areas in the city. However, only three areas would be put under smart lockdown.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Tayyib Khan, Qamar Zaman Qaisarani, Assistant Commissioners Abida Fareed, Shehzad Mehboob, Ahmed Raza, Muhammad Mubeen Ehsan, Ghulam Sarwar, CEO Health Dr Arshid Malik and Dr Ata ur Rehman.