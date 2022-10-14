UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin To Host "Jashan-i-Multan" Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Dist admin to host "Jashan-i-Multan" next week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :District administration will organize a two-day Multan Festival event to entertain the citizens from October 22.

Titled as "Jashan-i- Multan", the festival will feature cultural show, tent pegging and other competitions wherein horsemen from across the country will demonstrate their skills.

It was announced in a meeting chaired by DC, Tahir Watto, here on Friday.

He stated that it would be held at Housing Colony at Matital Road and entry will be free for citizens.

He informed that the visitors would see all colours of Punjab culture in the festival.

Free shuttle service for citizens will also be available at the venue, he maintained.

Officers of departments concerned attended the meeting.

