Dist admin to jointly work with business community for uplift of city, says DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said on Saturday that the district administration and business community had decided to work together for the development of the city.

He said that they had fully support from Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) for infrastructure and development.

He expressed these views while visiting Chamber of Commerce here.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood was also present while President MCCI Khawaja Muhammad Hussain presented the reception.

In the meeting, DC also briefed the business community on development projects.

He further said that the development of any society depends on the business community and added that modern business center of excellence will be established.

He said that the steps were being taken on war footing for clean drinking water while encroachment, cleanliness and sewerage problems are being pursued on a comprehensive policy.

Online complaint system will be introduced for public feedback to provide relief to the citizens.

The craft bazaar at Fort Qasim Bagh would be restored to its original condition which will help to introduce products of business community all over the world.

In response to a question, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said that a summary will be sent to the Punjab government for the export display center.

Earlier, DC informed the business community about the initiatives of the district administration.