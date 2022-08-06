UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin To Jointly Work With Business Community For Uplift Of City, Says DC

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Dist admin to jointly work with business community for uplift of city, says DC

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said on Saturday that the district administration and business community had decided to work together for the development of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said on Saturday that the district administration and business community had decided to work together for the development of the city.

He said that they had fully support from Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) for infrastructure and development.

He expressed these views while visiting Chamber of Commerce here.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood was also present while President MCCI Khawaja Muhammad Hussain presented the reception.

In the meeting, DC also briefed the business community on development projects.

He further said that the development of any society depends on the business community and added that modern business center of excellence will be established.

He said that the steps were being taken on war footing for clean drinking water while encroachment, cleanliness and sewerage problems are being pursued on a comprehensive policy.

Online complaint system will be introduced for public feedback to provide relief to the citizens.

The craft bazaar at Fort Qasim Bagh would be restored to its original condition which will help to introduce products of business community all over the world.

In response to a question, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said that a summary will be sent to the Punjab government for the export display center.

Earlier, DC informed the business community about the initiatives of the district administration.

Related Topics

Multan World Business Government Of Punjab Water Chamber Bagh Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

World Breastfeeding Week: KP Health dept holds sem ..

World Breastfeeding Week: KP Health dept holds seminars

2 minutes ago
 Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at F ..

Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at Fulham

2 minutes ago
 Austria in shock over doctor's suicide following a ..

Austria in shock over doctor's suicide following anti-vax abuse

2 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condemns social media campaign over ..

CM Balochistan condemns social media campaign over Army officers martyrdom

2 minutes ago
 River Indus continues to flow in medium, low flood ..

River Indus continues to flow in medium, low flood: FFC

7 minutes ago
 PNS TAIMUR visits Malaysia, participates bilateral ..

PNS TAIMUR visits Malaysia, participates bilateral naval drill

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.