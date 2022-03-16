UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin To Launch Crackdown Against Fake Pesticides, Water Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Dist admin to launch crackdown against fake pesticides, water theft

District administration has decided to launch crackdown against fake pesticides and water theft

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration has decided to launch crackdown against fake pesticides and water theft.

The special teams consisted on Assistant Commissioners and Agriculture department have been formed in this regard.

DC Amir Karim Khan expressed these views while presiding over agriculture advisory committee meeting here on Wednesday.

He directed officials concerned to get lodge cases against the mafia by taking samples of fertilizer and pesticides.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan asked officials to aware the farmers about disadvantages of substandard cotton seed while the department of agriculture should also run a special awareness campaign to increase the production.

He said that proposals of farmer representatives regarding agriculture policy would be sent to provincial government and added that cases registered on fake pesticides will also be effectively followed up.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Cotton Government

Recent Stories

Coming days to be defining moments in Pakistan's h ..

Coming days to be defining moments in Pakistan's history: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan High Court takes notice of direct recr ..

Balochistan High Court takes notice of direct recruitment of DSPs in Balochistan ..

2 minutes ago
 CM KP announces increase in compensation for heirs ..

CM KP announces increase in compensation for heirs of Kocha Risaldar tragedy

3 minutes ago
 DC visits Ehsaas Kafalat Centre to inspect arrange ..

DC visits Ehsaas Kafalat Centre to inspect arrangements

3 minutes ago
 PBC condemns Indian high court's decision regardin ..

PBC condemns Indian high court's decision regarding hijab ban

3 minutes ago
 Central Police Office conducts mock exercise

Central Police Office conducts mock exercise

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>