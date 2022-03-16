Dist admin to launch crackdown against fake pesticides, water theft

District administration has decided to launch crackdown against fake pesticides and water theft

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration has decided to launch crackdown against fake pesticides and water theft.

The special teams consisted on Assistant Commissioners and Agriculture department have been formed in this regard.

DC Amir Karim Khan expressed these views while presiding over agriculture advisory committee meeting here on Wednesday.

He directed officials concerned to get lodge cases against the mafia by taking samples of fertilizer and pesticides.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan asked officials to aware the farmers about disadvantages of substandard cotton seed while the department of agriculture should also run a special awareness campaign to increase the production.

He said that proposals of farmer representatives regarding agriculture policy would be sent to provincial government and added that cases registered on fake pesticides will also be effectively followed up.