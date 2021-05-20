UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin To Observe Dengue Day On May 22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :District administration decided to mark May 22 as dengue day to eradicate it, said Deputy Commissioner, Ali Shahzad here on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting, he expressed annoyance over poor performance of officials concerned and hinted at writing letters to relevant secretaries in this connection.

Strict action will be initiated against all those found responsible for dengue larvae presence in private or public buildings.

The DC informed that exactly 34 cases of dengue have been reported from across Punjab so far adding that all relevant departments should be on high alert regarding dengue.

In current week, three dengue larvae have been detected from the district, Shahzad said adding that it was traced from 62 spots in last year.

He warned officials to furnish satisfactory report while sitting in their offices.

The DC that he would monitor the dengue surveillance activities in person.

Earlier, CEO District Health Authority(DHA), Dr Shoaib Gurmani briefed the meeting in depth.

