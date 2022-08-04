Dist admin to observe Kashmir "Youm e Istehsal" on August 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other parks of the country, the district administration has scheduled different events to mark Kashmir "Youm-e-Istehsal" to reiterate its condemnation of the August 5, 2019 move of India in the disputed valley.

The events would be started with a one-minute silence to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The district administration would organize a ceremony at District Council started from 9 am to condemn New Dehli's action that stripped Indian illegally-administered Kashmir of its special status.

Later, a walk also be organized from District Council to V-Chowk led by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Muhammad Rafique Ahsan in which people from all walks of life would participate.

Meanwhile, the district administration would also hoist National and Kashmiri flags at District Council hall and other places of the district.

On the other hand, different other events would also be organized in district to register protest against the illegal action of the India in the dispute valley.