Dist Admin To Prioritize Rehabilitation Efforts For Drug Addicts: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The district administration has decided to ensure priority measures for the rehabilitation of drug addicts across the district.

This was said by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu during his visit to the Drug Rehabilitation Center Mati Tal on Saturday, where he interacted with recovering individuals and inspected the treatment facilities.

He ordered the initiation of special courses to help individuals overcome their addictions. He announced that technical courses would also be provided to drug addicts during their rehabilitation process to aid in their reintegration into society.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed concern over the alarming rise in drug use among the younger generation.

He stressed that those involved in undermining society through drug distribution would face strict action.

"The top priority of the district administration is to turn these individuals into respectable citizens once they have overcome their addiction," he maintained.

He said that new classrooms and a physical activity center have been established at the rehabilitation center, and assured full support for rehabilitation of drug addicts. The administration will maintain a comprehensive data of all patients to ensure the complete eradication of their drug habits, Sandhu added.

