Dist Admin To Set Up Five Ramadan Dasterkhawan: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, on Monday chaired an important meeting to review preparations for the month of Ramadan under Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s "Awami Agenda" program.

The meeting was attended by officials from the administration, police, PESCO, gas department, and other relevant institutions. Responsibilities were assigned to ensure the implementation of government measures for the holy month.

It was decided that five Ramadan Dastarkhwans will be set up at various locations, including hospitals, to facilitate the public.

DC Kohat issued strict directives to take immediate action against hoarders and illegal profiteers, ordering their direct imprisonment along with heavy fines.

He also announced the establishment of monitoring desks, complaint cells, and price-checking teams in all markets, which will remain active throughout Ramadan.

Furthermore, he directed the concerned authorities to launch a mega crackdown against hoarders before the start of Ramadan to prevent artificial shortages and price hikes.

