Open Menu

Dist Admin To Upgrade Public Schools With Special Funding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

The district administration has decided to allocate special funding for the up-gradation of public educational institutions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The district administration has decided to allocate special funding for the up-gradation of public educational institutions.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu stated that a summary has been sent to the Punjab government to increase funding for public schools, emphasizing that the construction of walls, new classrooms, and laboratories for Primary and high schools is a priority.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Government Muslim Boys High School here on Monday where he was also briefed from the school administration.

He stated that modern facilities will be provided to teachers and students through the school councils, which will include strong representation from civil society and the administration.

In this regard, orders have been issued for the installation of solar panels.

Earlier, the DC inspected the examination center and assessed the educational facilities.

Later, a meeting of the school council was held under the chairmanship of Waseem Hamid Sandhu, during which various matters were approved. He also directed the restoration of the school's old library and the immediate upgrading of the hostel.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Civil Society Visit Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

4 minutes ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

4 minutes ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

4 minutes ago
 11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

3 minutes ago
 Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

4 minutes ago
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islam ..

CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar ..

Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali

4 minutes ago
 PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical che ..

PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical check-up

4 minutes ago
 KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA

KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA

9 minutes ago
 ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize ..

ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize gold

9 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad visits Red Zone checkpoints

IG Islamabad visits Red Zone checkpoints

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan