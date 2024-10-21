Dist Admin To Upgrade Public Schools With Special Funding
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The district administration has decided to allocate special funding for the up-gradation of public educational institutions.
Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu stated that a summary has been sent to the Punjab government to increase funding for public schools, emphasizing that the construction of walls, new classrooms, and laboratories for Primary and high schools is a priority.
He expressed these views during his visit to the Government Muslim Boys High School here on Monday where he was also briefed from the school administration.
He stated that modern facilities will be provided to teachers and students through the school councils, which will include strong representation from civil society and the administration.
In this regard, orders have been issued for the installation of solar panels.
Earlier, the DC inspected the examination center and assessed the educational facilities.
Later, a meeting of the school council was held under the chairmanship of Waseem Hamid Sandhu, during which various matters were approved. He also directed the restoration of the school's old library and the immediate upgrading of the hostel.
