Dist admin visits corona vaccination center

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration on Thursday visited coronavirus vaccination center at District Public school and reviewed arrangements regarding COVID-19 vaccine According to spokesperson here,Assistant Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Bhatti during his visit checked vaccination counters, staff attendance, cleanliness conditions and various other arrangements.

The ADC asked senior citizens/visitors about the arrangements and facilities being provided at the center by the government.

He urged people to follow corona SOPs strictly during the third wave of pandemic.