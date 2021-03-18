Dist Admin Visits Corona Vaccination Center
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:57 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration on Thursday visited coronavirus vaccination center at District Public school and reviewed arrangements regarding COVID-19 vaccine According to spokesperson here,Assistant Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Bhatti during his visit checked vaccination counters, staff attendance, cleanliness conditions and various other arrangements.
The ADC asked senior citizens/visitors about the arrangements and facilities being provided at the center by the government.
He urged people to follow corona SOPs strictly during the third wave of pandemic.