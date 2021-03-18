UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin Visits Corona Vaccination Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:57 PM

The district administration on Thursday visited coronavirus vaccination center at District Public School and reviewed arrangements regarding COVID-19 vaccine

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration on Thursday visited coronavirus vaccination center at District Public school and reviewed arrangements regarding COVID-19 vaccine According to spokesperson here,Assistant Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Bhatti during his visit checked vaccination counters, staff attendance, cleanliness conditions and various other arrangements.

The ADC asked senior citizens/visitors about the arrangements and facilities being provided at the center by the government.

He urged people to follow corona SOPs strictly during the third wave of pandemic.

More Stories From Pakistan

