Dist Admin Vows To Shift Relief To Masses

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 06:26 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem on Tuesday said relief due to reduction in petroleum prices would be shifted to masses.

While chairing a high level meeting, attended by transporters and traders, he vowed that all possible steps would be taken to facilitate the masses by discouraging price hike.

The transporters and traders should shift relief towards masses, he said adding, the district administration would ensure implementation on the releif of transport fares at any cost.

No trader would be allowed to earn undue profit, he stated.

On the occasion both, traders' body and transporters assured the deputy commissioner to passed on maximum relief to masses.

