Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Dist. administration bans accumulation of five or more persons

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) ::The district administration, under section 144, on Friday banned accumulation of five or more persons in the district in the wake of increasing cases of coronavirus infection.

A notification issued here by office of Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan said that the ban would remain effective for 30 days with immediate effect and violators would be dealt under section 188.

It said that all sort of public, religious and other meetings and gatherings would be banned during the period.

Meanwhile, the district administration closed male and female Working Focus Grammar school in Dera Town for five days after a few cases of coronavirus.

